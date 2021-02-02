Heritage Malta is extending its discount scheme this month while introducing new combo tickets and marking Valentine’s Day with a special offer.

The 50 per cent discount on the Multi-site Ticket will remain in effect until the end of February. Admittance to the Hypogeum will be at half price between February 5 and 14, as a special Valentine’s offer. Online bookings may only be made between the mentioned dates.

Following the success of the Harbour Combo ticket, Heritage Malta has launched the Rabat Combo – covering the Domvs Romana, the National Museum of Natural History and St Paul’s Catacombs – and the Prehistoric Combo, covering Ħaġar Qim Park, Tarxien Temples, Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur .

On February 10, a public holiday, the Domvs Romana, St Paul’s Catacombs, the National Museum of Natural History, Għar Dalam and Ġgantija will be open. San Pawl Milqi will also be open on the day marking St Paul’s shipwreck.

All visits to Heritage Malta sites and museums are conducted in strict adherence to public health regulations related to COVID-19.

Here is the full list of Heritage Malta museums and sites that will be open in February:

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum: open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Last minute tickets for the Hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

From Thursday to Sunday, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum, The National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, The Palace Armoury, Fort St Angelo, St Paul’s Catacombs (also open on February 10), Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples, Ġgantija Temples (also open on February 10), Ta’ Kola Windmill.

On Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: The National Museum of Natural History (also open on February 10), Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur (also open on February 10), Domvs Romana (also open on February 10), Inquisitor’s Palace, Tarxien Temples, Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre.

These museums and sites are closed: Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre, The Malta Maritime Museum and The Palace State Rooms.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.