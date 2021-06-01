Following several months of restricted opening hours and, at times, even complete closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Heritage Malta is now gearing up for summer with more frequent opening times at its sites and museums from the beginning of this month until the end of October.

“The pandemic was a direct challenge to Heritage Malta’s mission of accessibility, forcing the agency to twice close its doors entirely to the public and to reopen with restricted admissions and opening hours,” Noel Zammit, Heritage Malta’s CEO, said.

“However, the agency was proactive and foresighted enough to rise to the occasion and adapt to the new circumstances. We now feel more prepared than ever before for the busiest season of the year and look forward to welcoming our visitors throughout a fruitful summer.”

Besides more frequent opening times, during the summer months, Heritage Malta will also be regularly organising open days at sites that are normally kept closed to the public and will be issuing various special offers.

As has been the practice during the past months, all visits to Heritage Malta sites and museums will be conducted in strict adherence to Public Health regulations related to COVID-19.

Here is the full list of the opening times of Heritage Malta museums and sites from the beginning of June until the end of October:

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum: Open daily from 9am to 5pm. Last minute tickets for the Hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

On Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur, Tarxien Temples, Inquisitor’s Palace, Domvs Romana, National Museum of Natural History and the Citadel museums and sites.

All week except Tuesdays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: the National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, the Palace Armoury, Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, Fort St Angelo, St Paul’s Catacombs, Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples, Ġgantija Temples and Ta’ Kola Windmill.

The following museums and sites are temporarily closed until further notice: Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre, Malta Maritime Museum and The Palace State Rooms.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.