Heritage Malta is organising an exclusive curatorial tour for Heritage Malta’s Senior Passport holders tomorrow. The tour includes a visit to the Culhat al Belt: Sette Giugno 1919-2019 exhibition, which is currently housed at the National Museum of Archaeology, and a walk around the key sites in Valletta where events unfolded.

Culhat al Belt is commemorating the centenary of the June 7, 1919 riots. Exhibits follow the intriguing factors which eventually led to the revolt of the Maltese people against the British rulers and those considered as their sympathisers on that fateful day. They also highlight some of the consequences which emerged once this decisive action was taken. There will also be a short discussion on Valletta under British colonial rule.

After the exhibition, participants will be invited to visit some of the most important sites which are connected to the riots during a curatorial tour around Valletta.

There will be two tours, one in Maltese and another in English, both starting at 9.30am. Meeting point: National Museum of Archaeology, Republic Street, Valletta. Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta’s museums and sites, upon presentation of the Heritage Malta Senior Passport. A pre-issued ticket is required to attend the event. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org or call 2395 4310.