Heritage Malta has launched its events calendar with over 70 events for the first six months of 2023, which includes a wide variety of activities and experiences that may be enjoyed by people of all ages.

During the launch, Minister for the the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici said that these initiatives are a great opportunity for the public at large be introduced to various aspects of Malta’s history and culture while enjoying themselves in pro-active, hands-on experiences.

“Today marks another link in a chain of efforts leading to a new meaning for accessibility to our heritage, as well as a new meaning to heritage itself, which should not just be admired but lived and experienced because it is what forms us as a nation,” Bonnici said.

The calendar, which runs until the end of June, targets children, teenagers, scholars, and the general public. Events range from fun-filled, hands-on edutainment children’s activities to large-scale and smaller exhibitions, re-enactments, members events, curatorial talks, thematic tours, public lectures, special openings of closed sites, harbour cruises, heritage trails, equinox events, as well as Taste History’s gastronomic delights.

Heritage Malta’s chief executive officer Noel Zammit said that as guardian of over 8,000 years of history, the agency’s mission is to safeguard the islands’ cultural patrimony and make it accessible to all, both physically and virtually, thus contributing towards a better appreciation of Malta’s cultural identity.

“This is what Heritage Malta strives to do every day, to the best of its abilities, and this is what the calendar of events is all about,” Zammit said.

More information about Heritage Malta’s events calendar may be accessed here.