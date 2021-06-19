Children and teenagers who are Heritage Malta student passport holders can enjoy educational and entertaining activities throughout summer, as part of a programme drawn up by the Education and Outreach Section within the national agency for cultural heritage.

In contrast with previous years, all this summer’s activities will be held virtually via Zoom. There will be two sets of activities – one for students aged between 12 and 15 and another one aimed at younger children.

Activities for 12- to 15-year-olds consist of seven sessions in a series named Leħħiet fuq l-Istorja, where Heritage Malta experts will trace the history of the Maltese islands from prehistoric times up to Malta’s accession to the EU. Each session will be 45 minutes long and will include a 20-minute animation, a short discussion and time for questions and answers. The sessions will be held once every fortnight and will be in Maltese, with a maximum of 15 participants each time. Those who register for the whole package of seven sessions will receive a gift.

Activities for younger children will be craft-based. There will be five sessions in all, with themes ranging from mosaics to heraldry, textiles, marine life and the Masterpieces at MUŻA exhibition. Some of these sessions will be in Maltese, while others will be in English.

Along with these two sets of activities, three competitions will be organised for students this summer – once monthly in July, August and September. They will involve photography, essay writing and drawing.

More information on how to register for sessions and how to participate in competitions may be accessed in the student passport section on Heritage Malta’s website www.heritagemalta.org and on the Facebook page of Heritage Malta’s Education and Outreach Section. One may also send an e-mail to passport@heritagemalta.org.