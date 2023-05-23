Heritage Malta has set up a website – www.maltashipgraffiti.org to unravel the mysteries of Malta’s historic ship graffiti found at various sites around the island.

It is the result of extensive research and documentation of a little-known facet of Malta’s maritime history.

The platform serves both as a digital archive and an educational resource, providing enthusiasts, historians, and the public with an unprecedented opportunity to explore and understand the graffiti.

The site houses a vast collection of images, in-depth descriptions, and historical context for various ship graffiti discovered in Malta and Gozo. Users can search and examine these remarkable artefacts, gaining insight into the lives of those who left their mark by etching images of these vessels.

Some of the graffiti are hundreds of years old.