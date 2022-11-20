Heritage Malta is commemorating 100 years since the birth of local artists Antoine Camilleri and Frank Portelli by putting up an exhibition and organising a talk on each artist. Camilleri left an enduring impact on the development of Maltese modern and contemporary art.

Antoine Camilleri

An exhibition of several of his artworks and personal items, entitled Commemorating Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005): A Hundred Years from his Birth, will run until Sunday, December 4, in the Camerone at MUŻA, Valletta.

Frank Portelli

Portelli (1922-2004), on the other hand, distinguished himself not only as an artist but equally as an interior designer, and a designer of murals, postage stamps, posters and floats and masks for carnival.

An exhibition of his works, entitled 100 years: Commemorating Frank Portelli’s Art and Life, will be held from Friday, December 9, till Sunday, January 8, also in the Camerone.

Maltese Crafts and Trades by Frank Portelli

Friends and family will gather at MUŻA on December 9, at 6.30pm for a talk about the artist. There will be no entrance fee, but seats will only be available on a first-come-first-served basis.