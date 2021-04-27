Malta and Europe’s rich heraldry tradition will be the focus of a masterclass which Heritage Malta will be streaming in English on Facebook on May 4 at 6.30pm.

During this masterclass, the chief herald of arms of Malta, Charles A. Gauci, will be giving an overview of the evolution of heraldry in Malta and Europe.

The masterclass will also delve into different types of coats of arms, which may be personal and hereditary, or impersonal and non-hereditary. Gauci will explain how coats of arms are essentially insignia of identification. He will also dispel the common misconception that heraldry is the sole prerogative of the nobility.

Despite the abundance of armorial bearings all over the Maltese islands, there has never been, until recently, a local central authority regulating the granting or registration of coats of arms. In March 2019, the Office of the Chief Herald of Arms of Malta was established by Heritage Malta upon the recommendation of the prime minister and the cabinet secretary.

The Office of the Chief Herald of Arms of Malta is now charged with regulating heraldry within the Maltese islands.

Gauci will be briefing participants as to how to apply for a grant or registration of arms. All arms granted or registered by the Chief Herald of Arms of Malta are made under the authority of Heritage Malta and are fully recognised by the state.