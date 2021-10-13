A Heritage Malta masterclass providing new insights on Northern European artworks in the MUŻA collection will be delivered by Krystle Attard Trevisan on October 20.

Entitled ‘Art Up Close: New Insights on Northern European artworks in the MUŻA collection – the 17th century Netherlandish works’, the masterclass will focus on paintings which are less known, less studied and perhaps less appreciated, but which nonetheless are increasingly attracting attention.

The Flemish paintings at MUŻA include works by Matthias Stom, Theodoor van Thulden and the circle of Anthony van Dyck.

In recent months, research has been conducted on these paintings, although much more work remains to be done.

Some paintings are by little-known artists whose works are very rare.

In a small section of the museum, Dutch and Flemish works have been hung, while others have been placed in different contexts in other galleries.

Following the presentation by Attard Trevisan, attendees will also be treated to an exclusive tour to see these works and discuss them in their historical and artistic context as well as their context within the displays at MUŻA.

The one-hour masterclass will take place at MUŻA at 6.30pm. Admission is free of charge but reservation is required either at any Heritage Malta museums or site, or by sending an e-mail on info@heritagemalta.org. All attendees must wear a face mask and respect social distancing measures.