The Għar Dalam museum and site in Birżebbuġa has recently reopened its doors to the public after a few months’ closure due to the pandemic.

“During the month of November, Heritage Malta will keep honouring its commitment to give a future to our past, by opening several of its sites and museums while strictly adhering to public health regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Noel Zammit, Heritage Malta’s chief executive officer, said.

Għar Dalam and Borg in-Nadur will be open on Tuesday, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4.30pm, together with the Domvs Romana, Inquisitor’s Palace, Tarxien Temples and the Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre.

From Thursday to Sunday, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum, The National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, The Palace Armoury, Fort St Angelo, St Paul’s Catacombs, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat temples, Ġgantija Temples, Ta’ Kola Windmill.

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Last-minute tickets for the Hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

The following are currently closed due to ongoing projects: Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, Fortress Builders, The Maritime Museum, The Palace State Rooms and The National Museum of Natural History.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.