While taking all the necessary measures to maintain a safe and healthy environment both for the employees and visitors, Heritage Malta has announced the opening hours of several of its sites and museums this month.

“In a time when many people around the world are separated from one another due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, museums and cultural sites are currently playing a very important role to bring humanity together,” Heritage Malta CEO, Noel Zammit, said.

“While we are coming up with various initiatives to offer virtual tours to the public, nothing compares to actually visiting the site and experiencing it personally.”

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum in Tarxien will be open Mondays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm. Last-minute tickets for the Hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

The following museums and sites will be open Thursdays to Sundays, between 10am and 4.30pm: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum; National Museum of Archaeology; MUŻA; Palace Armoury; Fort St Angelo; St Paul’s Catacombs; Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples; Skorba and Ħagrat; Ġgantija Temples; and Ta’ Kola Windmill.

On Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Domvs Romana; Inquisitor’s Palace; Tarxien Temples; and Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre.

The following museums and sites are currently closed due to ongoing projects: Ta’ Bistra Catacombs; Fortress Builders; Għar Dalam; Borġ in-Nadur; Maritime Museum; Palace State Rooms; and the National Museum of Natural History.

Children’s activity today

Children can learn what it was like to be a child in prehistoric Malta at an activity organised at Ħaġar Qim today.

The curators will be giving exclusive tours with special access to the North Temple for children aged seven to 12 years old (recommended age). Each tour will last around an hour and will accommodate 10 children. One parent/guardian may accompany each child.

Tours will be in Maltese at 10am and in English at 2pm.

Tickets need to be pre-booked. Price: €5 per child (5 to 15 years) – one accompanying adult can accompany child free of charge.

Due to COVID-19 health regulations, temperature reading will take place and Heritage Malta reserves the right to deny access to anyone with a temperature higher than 37.2˚C or if feeling unwell. All participants will be required to wear masks throughout the whole activity.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org