Heritage Malta’s harbour cruises are back, as the focus this summer shifts towards World War II and its reverberations on the Grand Harbour, Marsamxett Harbour and their environs.

The World War II theme was chosen for this year’s cruises since 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the awarding of the George Cross to Malta by King George VI.

The Grand Harbour under attack during World War II.

With plenty of fortifications, military infrastructure and other important structures, the harbour area was an obvious target for the Axis powers during the war.

This year’s harbour cruises will therefore retrace the historic events which occurred between 1940 and 1943 and which could be described as the Second Great Siege of Malta.

Historical information during the tours will be provided by Matthew Balzan, Heritage Malta’s principal curator on fortifications.

Italian bombing of the Grand Harbour.

There will be two harbour cruises – one on Tuesday, July 19 and another on Thursday, July 21. The cruise boat will set sail from Sliema Ferries (Luzzu Cruises Point) at 6.30pm.

Ticket holders are to be at the jetty half an hour before. Both cruises will be 75 minutes long.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults – €17; senior citizens and students – €15, children and Heritage Malta members – €10.

Tickets may be bought online from either here or here.