On specific days in March, Heri­tage Malta will be opening some historical sites which are usually kept closed, while also marking International Women’s Day.

All women visiting Heritage Malta sites and museums tomorrow, the eve of International Women’s Day, will be given a free souvenir as a token of appreciation.

On March 19, the public holiday celebrating the feast of St Joseph, Heritage Malta will give access to all sites normally open on Fridays while also treating visitors to the special opening of the Abbatija tad-Dejr in Rabat. For a small admission fee, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit this historical gem, usually kept closed, bet­ween 10am and 4.30pm.

On March 31, Freedom Day, visitors will have access to Corradino Temples. Other sites open on the day will include the Inquisitor’s Palace, Fort St Angelo, Tarxien Temples, Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, as well as all Gozo sites.

All visits to Heritage Malta sites and museums are conducted in strict adherence to public health regulations related to COVID-19.

This is the full list of Heritage Malta museums and sites that will be open in March:

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum: Open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Last-minute tickets for the Hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

From Thursday to Sunday, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum; The National Museum of Archaeology; MUŻA; The Palace Armoury; Fort St Angelo (also open on March 31); St Paul’s Catacombs; Ħaġar Qim and Mnaj­dra Temples (also open on March 31); Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples; Ġgantija Temples (also open on March 31); and Ta’ Kola Windmill (also open on March 31).

On Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: The National Museum of Natural History; Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur (also open on March 31); Domvs Romana; Inquisitor’s Palace (also open on March 31); Tarxien Temples (also open on March 31); and Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre (also open on March 31).

The following museums and sites are currently closed due to ongoing projects: Ta’ Bistra Catacombs; Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre; The Malta Maritime Museum; and The Palace State Rooms.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.