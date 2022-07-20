Heritage Malta is offering the public an opportunity to get as close as possible to the inaccessible islet of Filfla, while listening to fascinating anecdotes recounted by John J. Borg, senior curator for natural history.

Borg has been studying the island since 1982.

Two tours around Filfla are being held August 14 and September 4, during which Borg will provide information as to how Filfla was formed, the origin of its name; its allure for pirates in bygone times; its use as a bombing target during British rule; animal and plant species living on Filfla nowadays; and the reasons that led to the islet being declared a nature reserve and a Natura 2000 site.

Participants in the tours will enjoy a boat ride while keeping a lookout for any seabirds, turtles and dolphins that might be encountered during the trip. The boat leaves from The Ferries in Sliema and heads straight towards Filfla, passing along the eastern and southern coast of Malta.

There will be no disembarkation on the island and no swimming will take place around Filfla either. On its way back, however, the boat will make a stop close to Delimara, for those who fancy a swim, and then return to Sliema.

Food and drinks are to be brought along by the participants themselves, as the boat’s bar only serves light refreshments. The use of sunblock and hats is strongly advised. Children should be supervised at all times.

Each tour starts at 10am and ends at 3pm. Ticket holders are to be at the jetty (Luzzu Cruises point) at 9.30am. The tours may be cancelled in case of bad weather.

Tickets may be purchased here or from Heritage Malta’s sites and museums.