Heritage Malta on Friday launched a call for proposals for the design of a monument to the late Maltese literary giant Oliver Friggieri.

The monument is to be completed in time to be unveiled in November 2021, to coincide with the first anniversary of his death on November 21.

A few days later, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government intended to honour Friggieri with a monument.

Through this call, interested artists are invited to submit designs for a figurative bronze monument in honour of Friggieri.

The style of the figurative sculpture will be the prerogative of the artist.

Participants may also indicate a proposed location for the monument.



The indicative budget for the design and construction of the monument is of about €100,000, all-inclusive.

Designs will be received by Heritage Malta on January 15. An appointed jury will then shortlist submissions. Shortlisted artists will be asked to present a maquette, following which the winning design will be announced. The winner will be awarded the commission, whereas all other shortlisted entries will receive a monetary reward.

The process will be coordinated by Heritage Malta’s executive director Mario Cutajar, who is also the principal permanent secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister.

The proposal brief and all relevant information may be downloaded here.



