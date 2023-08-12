Neolithic temples were Malta’s biggest heritage draw in the first six months of the year, with three temple complexes among the country’s five most visited Heritage Malta sites.

Ġgantija took the top heritage spot in terms of visitor numbers, followed by Ħaġar Qim Fort St Elmo, St Paul’s Catacombs, and Mnajdra.

Museum and heritage site visitors were up by more than 15,000 over pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2023, statistics released by the Culture Ministry on Saturday indicated.

Heritage Malta sites welcomed 631,406 paying visitors between January and June, an increase of 16,366 visitors over the first six months of 2019.

A further 62,856 non-paying visitors – including those visiting with student or senior passes – also visited Heritage Malta sites in the first six months of the year.

The Ministry noted that Heritage Malta attendance figures were ahead of 2019 figures despite a number of sites being temporarily closed due to major restoration works.

Visitors are also spending more money while visiting sites, with spending per capita up from €4.41 in the first six months of 2019 to €5.51 between January and June this year.

In total, Heritage Malta banked just over €3.5 million from ticket sales and gift shop purchases in the year’s first six months.

National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici praised the results and said Heritage Malta was strengthening Malta’s tourism offering while also safeguarding the country’s history.

Heritage Malta CEO Noel Zammit said the COVID-19 pandemic – which led to a closure of heritage sites and plunged the agency into the red - had made Heritage Malta more resilient and conscious of its resources.