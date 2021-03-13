Heritage Malta’s website www.heritagemalta.org will be temporarily substituting physical visits to museums and sites, which are closed until April 11, following this week’s announcement of further mitigation measures against COVID-19.

“Part of our mission as the national agency for museums, conservation practice and cultural heritage is to ensure accessibility to our cultural patrimony. During the next few weeks, as we did last year, we will fulfil this mission by providing virtual accessibility through our website and social media platforms,” Noel Zammit, Heritage Malta chief executive officer, said.

The website offers tailor-made experiences for the current circumstances, aiming to meet the tastes and needs of various audiences. The Museums section, for instance, offers virtual tours, information and photos of the selected sites. Other virtual experiences offer insight into photographic collections, classical sculpture and Villa Guardamangia, among others. The underwater cultural heritage may also be visited, via the section dedicated to the various wrecks lying on the seabed around the Maltese islands.

Under ‘Resources’, one finds useful information about topics ranging from Maltese costumes to coinage, coats of arms, traditional games and auberges.

Children have a whole section dedicated to them, where they may learn about Malta’s natural and cultural heritage, download pictures and colour them.

Adults may purchase books, souvenirs and other items from Heri­tage Malta’s online shop, keep updated through the News section, or watch past lectures they may have missed.

Heritage Malta’s You Tube channel is also a treasure trove of productions, updated frequently with new material, as are all other social media platforms.