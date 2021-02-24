Heritage Malta is today streaming a masterclass titled ‘Modern Sensibilities in Maltese Art’.

The masterclass will be delivered by Joseph Paul Cassar, author of Pioneers of Modern Art in Malta Vol. I and II.

The professor will highlight the importance of the research he conducted over more than 30 years to put together a comprehensive and unprecedented framework towards the understanding of Maltese modern art history.

He will also discuss some of the key protagonists in the history of local modern art and highlight their artistic achievements.

The masterclass will also provide a brief outline of the content of Cassar’s book.

The two volumes, published in 2010 and 2019 respectively, are considered as reference books by students of the history of art and by art enthusiasts.

The second volume is a Heritage Malta publication, covering the middle decades of the 20th century and providing a comprehensive overview of the then rapidly changing art scene in the Maltese islands.

This publication may be purchased at a specially reduced price from Heritage Malta’s online shop.

The masterclass will be streamed today on the Heritage Malta Facebook page at 6.30pm. More information may be obtained via the agency’s website: www.heritagemalta.org.