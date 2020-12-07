Heritage Malta’s student passport scheme has been extended to include St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta. This follows the signing, last July, of a memorandum of understanding detailing a collaboration between Heritage Malta and the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation.

The student passport scheme allows access to most Heritage Malta sites and museums for all students in primary and secondary schools. Access is free of charge for every student and two accompanying adults.

St John’s Co-Cathedral, a gem of Baroque art and architecture, has now been added to the historical places that youngsters may enjoy and appreciate through their special passport.

The memorandum of understanding between Heritage Malta and the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation covers a period of three years and signifies an important alliance between the two entities.

Among other goals, it enables the possibility of integrating visits to the Co-Cathedral within Heritage Malta’s passport schemes while also exploring ways of combining visits to the Co-Cathedral with visits to specific Heritage Malta museums.

