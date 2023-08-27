Heritage Malta has terminated a contract to build a new walkway between Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples after it deemed the contractor’s work “unsatisfactory”.

In a statement, Heritage Malta said they had initially engaged the contractor last October following an open call for tender.

The contractor was meant to demolish and cart away the existing path, reinforce the existing foundations and lay precast concrete slabs. The contractor should have also laid out a fire-fighting system and other infrastructural services.

To allow emergency vehicle access, Heritage Malta said the path needed to be widened from 2.4 metres to three metres.

But “after the laying of the first stretch of the walkway, Heritage Malta instructed the contractor to suspend works since the quality of work was unsatisfactory and failed to reach the expected finish and standard”, a spokesperson said.

“The contractor was later issued with a notice of termination of the contract in accordance with the procedure laid out in the contract,” they said.

Thousands visit Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples every year.

Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples are a UNESCO world heritage site and a Natura 2000 listing. They are among Malta’s most visited heritage sites.

In 2022, 101,162 paying visitors went to Ħaġar Qim temples,and 77,612 visited Mnajdra, according to Heritage Malta’s 2022 annual report.

In April, Times of Malta reported that the stone pathway that links the two megalithic temples was being “upgraded and widened” to improve safety and allow access to ambulances and firefighters in case of an emergency.

Heritage Malta had said that works were set to be complete by the end of the year.

Times of Malta asked Heritage Malta if another contractor was being engaged.

“Alternative means and solutions through various contractors are being investigated,” the spokesperson said.