Heritage Malta is celebrating the autumn equinox with guided tours at Mnajdra on September 21 and 22.

Opposite the main entrance of the prehistoric World Heritage site, a doorway flanked by two large blocks covered in small drilled holes marks the place where a curious occurrence happens at the start of every new season. As the sun rises on the first day of spring and autumn (the equinoxes) and the first day of summer and winter (the solstices), its rays align perfectly and light up specific parts of this passageway.

Although it is not clear whether these orientations were intentional, they are so systematic that this is very probable.

In prehistoric agricultural societies, observation of the motion of the stars, the moon and the sun was closely related to the changing seasons and times of planting and harvesting crops.

During each guided tour, visitors will see the first rays of the rising sun light up the central passage in the south building, just as it did in the site’s heyday over 5,000 years ago.

A tour will also be given of the surrounding Natura 2000 site and the central and east buildings at Mnajdra.

Only a limited number of tickets are available for this event. Tickets may be purchased from all Heritage Malta sites and museums or via their website https://heritagemalta.org/. Participants for these events are to meet at 6.15am outside the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Visitor Centre. Attendees must wear a face mask and respect social distancing measures.