On September 21, Heritage Malta is opening four of its museums and sites which would otherwise be closed on Tuesdays, namely Fort St Angelo, the National Museum of Archaeo­logy, St Paul’s Catacombs and the Palace Armoury.

St Paul’s Catacombs, located on the outskirts of the old Roman capital Melite (today’s Mdina), will take visitors into Malta’s mysterious ancient and medieval period.

The site also represents the earliest and largest archaeological evidence of Christianity in Malta. Its association with St Paul derives from the myth that this cluster of catacombs was once connected with St Paul’s Grotto.

The National Museum of Archaeology, housed at the Auberge de Provence in Valletta, hosts an outstanding collection spanning from the 5th to the 1st millennium BC, featuring some of the earliest prehistoric tools and artistic representations.

A few steps away, the Palace Armoury is a showcase of the opulence of the Knights of St John.

The most notable artefacts include suits of armour that were owned by Grand Masters Alof de Wignacourt and Jean de Valette, armour and weapons used by the Ottoman Empire during the Great Siege of 1565 and a selection of artillery pieces.

Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa will also be welcoming visitors on the day. This fort is considered the boldest memorial of the strategic importance of the islands and of the innumerable lives that were sacrificed for their dominion.

Opening hours of all sites will be from 10am till 4.30pm. This special opening is being held in strict adherence to Public Health regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors must wear a face mask and respect social distancing measures. Heritage Malta reserves the right to deny access to anyone with a temperature higher than 37.2⁰C or is feeling unwell.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.