Following the lifting of certain COVID-19 restrictive measures by the health authorities, Heri­tage Malta will be reopening its museums and sites in the week starting May 10.

Opening days and times will be similar to those before the latest measures were put in place, meaning that sites and museums will not be open every day. As has been the practice during the past months, all visits to Heritage Malta sites and museums will be conducted in strict adherence to public health regulations related to the pandemic.

Open days will also be resuming as of May, the first one being held on May 16 at the Abbatija tad-Dejr catacombs in Rabat. Admission will be against a donation of €2 per person and the opening times will be from 10am till 4.30pm.

Another open day will be organised on May 30 at Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, which have been closed for quite some time due to an ongoing project. Admission will also be against a €2 donation.

Below is the full list of Heritage Malta museums and sites that will be open in May.

From Thursday to Sunday, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum; The National Museum of Archaeology; MUŻA; Fort St Angelo; St Paul’s Catacombs; Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples; Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat temples; Ġgantija temples; and Ta’ Kola Windmill.

On Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: The National Museum of Natural History; Domvs Romana; Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur; Tarxien Temples; Inquisitor’s Palace; and the Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre.

The following museums and sites are temporarily closed until further notice: Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum; The Palace Armoury; Ta’ Bistra Catacombs (except on May 30); Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre; The Malta Maritime Museum and The Palace State Rooms.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.