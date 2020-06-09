Heritage Malta is re-opening six of its sites and museums in line with the gradual lifting of public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort St Elmo, Fort St Angelo, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, the Tarxien and Ġgantija temples, and the National Museum of Archaeology will reopen on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, HM CEO Noel Zammit and chairman Anthony Scicluna, said the sites will be open to the public between 10am and 5pm, free of charge, on Saturdays and Sundays in June.

Zammit said the sites will be in line with all guidelines issued by the health authorities, safe for all those who wished to enjoy the Maltese heritage. All spaces open to the public have been disinfected, and each visitor’s temperature will be read prior to entry.

Scicluna said that during the pandemic, the agency adapted its work to keep the population close to its heritage. Such initiatives will be retained but a more holistic experience could now be offered again.

Should this initial phase yield positive results, Heritage Malta reopen more sites and museums.

More information is available on the agency’s website here.



