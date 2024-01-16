Heritage non-governmental organisations have objected to the development of seven terraced houses on a vacant plot of land within Birkirkara’s urban conservation area.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has reserved judgement until it receives more detailed plans.

NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said the proposed development within the special area of protection was unacceptable, especially because of the blank party walls that will be created.

They were objecting to application PA7311/22 by developer Anton Camilleri, known as 'Tal-Franċiż', to excavate the vacant field and construct 38 private garages over two basement levels, with access from an adjacent site, and build seven terraced houses over two floors, with washrooms at roof floor level.

The site lies on Triq il-Kavallier Giovanni Alentorn and also abuts the narrow Triq Għar il-Ġobon, in the vicinity of and within the scheduled building setting of a Grade 1 scheduled tower and a Grade 2 scheduled property.

In its objection, FAA insisted that the proposed height could not be considered as acceptable because it does not respect permissible heights and it will result in a height that exceeds the existing predominant height of the street.

This proposal will have a negative impact on the character and amenity of this area and it runs counter to several planning provisions, FAA said.

In its initial observations on the proposed development, the SCH noted that the empty field described as vacant may possess features related to agricultural activity, such as wells, cisterns and water channels, which may merit preservation.

The superintendence also noted that the proposal will result in the formation of a blank party wall, which will bear onto a garden within the UCA at the northern end of the site.

The superintendence recommended mitigation by receding the proposed roof structure from the party wall to lessen the impact on the garden.

Additionally, to minimise the impact of the roof structure volumes onto the UCA, especially given the context of scheduled properties in the vicinity, the SCH said that any rooftop volumes should be minimised, especially in internal height, to the minimum.

Use of timber apertures suggested

Given the location within the UCA, it suggested the use of timber for apertures on Triq Għar il-Ġobon to better suit the environment.

In a later submission, the SCH noted alterations to the façade on Triq Għar il-Ġobon and alterations to the roof structures as proposed. It said the façade should be broken into sections, including stepping on all floors, to follow the slope of the street.

Although the blank party walls at the northern side of the proposed development had been addressed, it expressed concerns that the washrooms at the south of the development may still result in the formation of blank party walls within a UCA.

The superintendence said it could not endorse the proposed development until it received updated plans addressing its concerns.