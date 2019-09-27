A club born out of the love of five men for their fellow men and for history on four wheels is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Old Motors Club Malta was formally set up in November 1989, rising from the ashes of the Collectors’ Vehicles Club (CVC). Five former members of the CVC, Lino Debono, Joe Cucciardi, Godwin Hampton, Francesco Depasquale and Clive Micallef banded together to hold a car show at the Oratory in Birkirkara, followed by another in Gozo, all to raise funds for charity.

Such was their success that as the CVC was relegated to history, they formed the Old Motors Club, with Mr Debono as chairman.

Whereas the CVC catered for every sort of vehicle – a situation which caused the squabbles which eventually led to its demise – the Old Motors Club was originally meant to cater only for pre-war cars and wartime military vehicles.

Within a short span of time, however, the membership was opened to owners of all vintage vehicles (now set at over 30 years), while owners of the military vehicles successfully branched out into their own club.

As was the case for the CVC, the aim of the Old Motors Club remains that of promoting the preservation, restoration, use and enjoyment of all veteran, vintage and classic cars, as an integral part of Malta’s heritage.

It is a purpose which it has succeeded in achieving. One only needs to remember how, years ago, Malta’s countryside, particularly the valleys and the bottom of Dingli Cliffs, were a veritable graveyard of old cars.

And those cars which did not meet that end and also survived the scrapheap often became old bangers, puffing their smelly way along Malta’s streets, usually powered by totally unsuitable diesel engines to the disgust of most and the sheer dismay of those who could see history in those rust buckets.

Happily, this was a time when ‘barn finds’ still happened. Club members became ‘car detectives’ as they sought out, salvaged and then lovingly restored fine examples of Malta’s history on wheels.

The club has never strayed from the social responsibility that was at the heart of its founding

Thanks to them, a number of cars held by the club’s members are now over 100 years old, and in pristine condition.

Club members also bought several old luxury cars originally imported by senior officers of the British services and left here when the forces departed, 10 years before the club was formed.

The club’s activities calendar filled up quickly, with a range of classic car shows, runs and rallies all over Malta and occasionally in Gozo, whetting the appetite of people unfamiliar with old cars.

The club also increasingly proved its worth in helping members access technical expertise and spare parts – in an age when there was no internet – and tours were made abroad, notably to the popular Beaulieu auto jumble in the UK. The club now organises its own ‘meet and swap’ event every quarter.

As early as 1991, the club’s committee bound itself to start talks with the government with a view of achieving lower road licences, registration fees and customs duties for historic vehicles. The talks were started by Mr Debono and carried on by his successors at the wheel, Chris Fenech and Godwin Hampton. They dragged on for many years and the crusade was eventually taken up by the Federazzjoni Maltija Vetturi Antiki, which was set up in 1998 on a suggestion of the club, roping in the owners of historic motorcycles and military vehicles in a united front.

Thanks to their work, the owners of genuine old vehicles in pristine condition now enjoy advantageous licensing and registration fees – a milestone in the club’s aim to save and preserve old vehicles. It is an arrangement which has also boosted the importation of historic vehicles.

Some members’ collections are now the envy of enthusiasts abroad, and their garages veritable museums and a joy to behold.

But, while achieving advantages for its members, the club never strayed from the social responsibility that was at the heart of its founding. Its members’ cars still frequently grace events held to raise funds for charity. The club also regularly raises funds for charity from its own events.

The first ‘home’ of the club was an old house in Triq id-Dejqa, Lija, which club members restored in 2002, making it easier for them to host social events, particularly popular rooftop barbecues.

But the club quickly outgrew the premises and within a decade the committee was on the hunt for new premises.

Hard work, notably by then chairman Lino Gauci Borda, paid off, and the government eventually granted the club an old, long-abandoned former services communications site in Hope Street, Mosta.

The buildings, well over 100 years old, were painstaking restored in line with their original character for use as a meeting hall, a committee room and a bar where members often meet to discuss their car issues over a drink.

The overgrown rat-infested surroundings became a much-needed, surfaced car park. The premises were inaugurated on July 3, 2015.

The club, meanwhile, continued to develop as the ‘go to’ authority on old motors. It protected members’ interests as VRT legislation was enacted in the 1990s and it is now similarly keeping an eye on regulations planned for electric vehicles.

Its newsletter, started in its early years, has developed into a monthly English-language magazine and the pictures in its large-format high-quality calendar now adorn many garages.

Activities have also become more varied, including an annual run in Sicily in association with a Sicilian club, treasure hunts, timed runs, shows focused on individual marques, as well as social and family events.

Dr Gauci Borda passed away earlier this year, casting a shadow on the club’s 30th anniversary celebrations. Current chairman Judge Michael Mallia observed that what Dr Gauci Borg wrote when the club turned 15 years old still rings true:

“Great things beckon for the club in the future as long as members keep high their common love for old vehicles, their comradeship with no social barriers getting in between them, and their pride of belonging to the Old Motors Club.”

The club can be reached via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/oldmotorsclubmalta/.