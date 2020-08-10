Twenty-five professionals working in the field of conservation and restoration were handed their warrants by Culture Minister José Herrera on Monday.

The warrant was issued for the first time by the Board of Warrants of Restorers-Conservators, which regulates the works related to the activities of conservators and restorers as stipulated in the Cultural Heritage Act.

Herrera remarked that this was a very significant step in the field of cultural heritage. “Today, through these warrants, we are beginning the process of giving formal and prestigious recognition to all those who work as conservators and restorers of cultural heritage”, he said.

Cultural heritage was an essential element of any society, and therefore the preservation of the same heritage should be entrusted to capable, competent and professional people.