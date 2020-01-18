The heritage watchdog has filed a formal objection to the extension of Grand Hotel Excelsior, saying the proposed eight-storey block would have a “very negative” visual impact on Valletta’s bastions, which are part of a Unesco World Heritage site.

Similar concerns have been raised by NGOs, contrary to the stance taken by the Floriana local council which declared it has no objection to the project “as presented to date”.

Under the proposal, hotel owner Stewart William Elliott will increase the hotel capacity by 99 guestrooms through the construction of a new block rising from six to eight storeys. The pool area will also be refurbished.

The proposal is a scaled-down version of a previous application submitted in 2016. Under the original plans, the new block would have been higher, while an additional two storeys were planned on the existing building. Other parts of the original plans have been ditched.

While welcoming the decision to downscale the project, the heritage watchdog reiterated its concerns about the new wing, on the strength of a visual impact assessment carried out by the applicant.

It pointed out that the upper two floors of the proposed extension would be higher than Great Siege Road, visually encroaching the lower part of the scheduled fortifications and obscuring them. Also, the upper floors would intrude “unacceptably” on existing views of Marsamxett Harbour when viewed from Great Siege Road, the Superintendence said.

The new wing would also cover the retaining wall of the ring road which is partly covered by vegetation, resulting in additional massive intensification of development at this visually sensitive location.

The visual impact as expressed in the photomontages was undeniably “very negative”, the Superintendence said.

“This newly created volume will further dominate and overwhelm the visual integrity and legibility of the Valletta fortifications and of the World Heritage City, with an unacceptable impact on the values of the Unesco World Heritage site,” it added.

The Superintendence said it was waiting for updated proposals which would respect the cultural heritage values.

Asked for his reaction, a spokesman for Grand Hotel Excelsior said discussions were still taking place to update the designs accordingly.

“It is our intention to make sure that all development does not disturb, in any way, other sensitive sites in the vicinity,” he said.

As for the visual impact of the new proposed wing, the spokesman said this would be an improvement to the existing retaining wall which he described as an “eyesore”.

While noting that the design was not cast in stone and could change, the applicant pointed out that the site on which the new wing was being proposed had no historical or cultural significance, as confirmed by the desk-based study commissioned on the planning authority’s request.