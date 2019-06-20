The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has objected to a proposal to double the height of an existing 19th-century townhouse in Pietà, close to the scheduled Villa Frère.

An architect’s drawing of the proposed project in Marina Street, Pietà.

The proposed project in Marina Street is seeking permission to demolish the facade, excavate garages at basement level and construct a six-storey block of two-bedroomed apartments. The architect is proposing to rebuild the facade using the same stones and to restore it to its former glory.

Yet, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage noted that the proposed alterations to the facade “will permanently and negatively impact the appearance of the building” and will jar with the adjacent row of townhouses.

“Any development along this streetscape is to be consistent and in harmony with the existing context of protected buildings,” the Superintendence said in its objection filed with the Planning Authority.

It also noted its proximity to two protected and scheduled properties – Villa Frère and St Luke’s Hospital, which it described as a “scheduled architectural monument”.

“The increase in height will create a massive and ungainly volume, creating very unsightly blank walls and creating and unacceptable precedent for height increase along the streetscape.

"In particular, the increase in height will impact on views from and towards St Luke’s Hospital, denying appreciation of its significant architectural form,” it said.

The application (PA03507/19) also sparked anger among the Friends of Villa Frère NGO, which strongly objected to the proposed development close to the schedule property on the Pieta seafront.

It said the development “seeks the destruction of a hitherto pristinely preserved streetscape”, stretching from the Grade 2 listed Villa Medina to the Grade 2 listed precincts of St Luke’s Hospital.

It added that part of the conserved green enclave behind these houses, which include gardens and fields, will be destroyed.

“We feel that development should only be confined within the existing envelope, ensuring preservation of the heritage fabric of the house itself, streetscape, green enclave and the greater context. We call on the Planning Authority and Superintendent of Cultural Heritage to schedule the streetscape and the green enclave behind, also protecting the contexts of Villa Medina, Villa Frère and St Luke’s Hospital,” the NGO said.

Environmental NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar and the Archaeological Society of Malta also objected to the proposal, saying the Pietà seafront should be retained for its historic streetscape and seascape value.

“This kind of application does not even deserve the epithet of ‘development’ but should be called out for what it is: destruction of a 19th century building and garden, the destruction of historic vistas and the creation of aesthetically disturbing blank walls,” the Archaeological Society said.