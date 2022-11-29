The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has “strongly objected” to plans to turn a 16th-century palazzo believed to have been home to Mattia Preti into a boutique hotel.

In its consultation, the SCH said that the proposal was “objectionable in principle”, citing the applicant’s plans to excavate in such a sensitive site in Valletta.

The application, PA/06384/22, filed by construction company GP Borg Holdings, seeks to restore the palazzo and demolish a number of surrounding properties to create a five-star boutique hotel at the corner of Marsamxett Road and Old Theatre Street.

The proposed building is planned to have three basement levels and six above-ground floors that will be divided into 29 guest rooms as well as a spa, a kitchen, staff rooms, a guest lobby, a café, a wine bar, a conference area, children’s’ play area, an administration room, a service area, a restaurant and a swimming pool. The superintendence said that the developer’s proposal for excavation works is “excessive” in such an archaeologically sensitive area.

“This is an area where rock-cutting cannot be considered acceptable,” they said.

Potential impact on WWII public air-raid shelter

“Furthermore, excavation works as proposed may also have an impact on the WWII public air-raid shelter, which is located in the immediate vicinity of the property.”

The property, the watchdog explained, is within Valletta’s urban conservation area, with the city itself being a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The palazzo also lies within an area of high landscape value for harbour fortifications which, they said, have been put on the UNESCO Tentative list.

“The property is in the immediate vicinity of the Valletta Fortifications scheduled at Grade 1 and overlooks Marsamxett Harbour. Any redevelopment of this footprint/property would therefore be visible from Sliema and Manoel Island, affecting the overall views of Valletta,” they said.

The watchdog also found that the proposed massing, volume and design of the building are “unacceptable and totally objectionable”, saying that they would have a negative impact on the scheduled property.

“The Superintendence finds that this development would have a negative and objectionable impact on this historical and valuable urban environment and on views of the historic city, which is a World Heritage Site.”

Times of Malta previously reported that residents and NGOs have filed numerous objections to the application, with heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa calling on the Planning Authority to adequately safeguard the Grade 2 listed property.

The building, which appears to be in a state of disrepair, is currently being propped up by large concrete blocks on its facade after works had to be carried out to repair a collapsed roof.