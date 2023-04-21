The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage wants a cluster of Grade 2 townhouses in Sacro Cuor Street, Sliema to be protected and has objected to a proposal to replace one of them with an eight-storey building.

It called this proposal “objectionable in principle”, entailing the loss of a Grade 2 building of significant architectural and historical value.

“The development as currently proposed would result in the loss of a scheduled property of a significant cultural heritage value - Superintendence of Cultural Heritage

Under application PA1275/23, Excel Investments Limited, partly owned by construction magnate Joseph Portelli, is proposing the demolition of 24, Sacro Cuor Street, the construction of a maisonette at ground floor level and six overlying apartments and a penthouse at receded floor level.

The proposal, signed by former Building and Construction Agency chair Maria Schembri Grima, proposes redoing the façade according to the urban landscape.

Next-door project 'does not threaten cultural heritage'

The SCH did not object to application PA7944/22, which is seeking permission to alter a permit that has already been issued for the development of townhouses numbered 21, 22 and 23.

This project incorporates the two-storey façades and the minor changes proposed “do not indicate an evident threat to the cultural heritage”.

This project, spearheaded by John Junior Ver Elst Micallef on behalf of LJ Projects Ltd, will see the construction of a seven-storey block of flats with an overlying penthouse floor and underlying basement parking garages.

Demolition of Grade 2 buildings 'not normally permitted'

The superintendence, however, had a different opinion on the proposed demolition of townhouse 24, which is one of the row of houses of identical design and style.

The eight-storey building does not suit the character and distinctness of this traditional streetscape - NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa

Registering its “strong” objection, it cited policies which state that “permission to demolish” Grade 2 buildings “will not normally be given”.

Under the policies, alterations to the interior can be allowed if carried out sensitively, causing the least detriment to the character and architectural homogeneity of the building.

“The development as currently proposed would result in the loss of a scheduled property of a significant cultural heritage value… this planning application is objectionable in principle,” it said.

Cultural heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa expressed “serious concern” over the impact of the plans on the urban landscape.

“The eight-storey building does not suit the character and distinctness of this traditional streetscape,” it said.

The height would be completely out of context with the surroundings and would have a detrimental impact on the character and amenity of this distinct urban area, the NGO argued.

It said the proposed demolition of the Grade 2 building ran counter to policies and was “completely unacceptable”.