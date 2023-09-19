Football star Jenni Hermoso has accused the Spanish federation of seeking to “intimidate and threaten” the World Cup champion players by calling them up against their will for two Nations League matches.

The Spain international, who was forcibly kissed by former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales following her team’s triumph in Sydney on August 20, was not included in the squad but expressed her support for the rest of her team-mates.

“The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions,” the player, currently with Mexican club Pachuca, said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

