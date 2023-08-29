Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso shone at the Women’s World Cup, steering her country to the trophy for the first time, but in the aftermath she has unexpectedly become the leader of a stand against sexism in Spanish football.

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed her on the mouth during the medal ceremony in Sydney, provoking a wave of criticism and drawing worldwide focus, overshadowing the team’s triumph.

Rubiales refused to resign and insisted the kiss was consensual, which Hermoso, 33, denied.

The world initially took the fight to Rubiales on Hermoso’s behalf while she was away on holiday with her team-mates, celebrating “the best feeling” she has ever had in football.

