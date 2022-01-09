Theo Hernandez struck twice in AC Milan’s 3-0 Sunday stroll at Venezia to help push his team top of Serie A and put pressure on champions Inter Milan.

France full-back Hernandez rammed home Milan’s second shortly after the break when slid through by the impressive Rafael Leao before making absolutely sure of the points from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring in the third minute with a simple tap-in from a low cross from Leao, who had been sent bursting past the Venezia backline by Hernandez.

