Milan moved level with Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Wednesday thanks to a Theo Hernandez-inspired 2-0 win over Venezia, while Juventus won their first match of the season at the fifth attempt, 3-2 at Spezia.

France international Hernandez laid on Brahim Diaz’s opener and scored the other at the San Siro to move second-placed Milan onto 13 points alongside city rivals Inter, in a win which maintains an unbeaten record so far this season for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Diaz opened up a stubborn Venezia side when he forced home Hernandez’s volleyed cross in the 67th minute in a match in which up to that point the Rossoneri had been restricted to a handful of chances.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta