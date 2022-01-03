Bayern Munich’s Covid crisis grew deeper with Lucas Hernandez and Tanguy Nianzou the latest players to test positive for the coronavirus, the Bundesliga leaders announced on Monday.

The club reported that the two players “are now self-isolating at their current location” – Hernandez is currently in the Maldives.

Bayern said that “both are well” but that a diagnosis has not yet been received for Leroy Sane, Josip Stanisic and Dayot Upamecano.

