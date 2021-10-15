Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will travel to Madrid to appear in court for violating a restraining order in 2017, said club president Herbert Hainer.

“He’s going now, then he’ll be heard, then we’ll see,” Hainer said Thursday night on the sidelines of a protest at the club’s training centre.

A Madrid court on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of the French international for non-compliance with the restraining order which followed a fracas in 2017 with his then-girlfriend who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.