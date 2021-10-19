World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez is set to play for Bayern Munich at Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, just two days after appearing before a Madrid court for violating a restraining order in 2017.

“I would talk to him if I noticed anything unusual, but that is not the case,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said in a press conference Tuesday.

“He is true professional, has trained well and will certainly play a very good game tomorrow. He can separate the two things well.”

Earlier, Hernandez looked relaxed as the Bayern squad trained in Munich, a day after his round-trip to Spain.

