A while ago, I was looking for a series to watch – a Netflix binge of sorts – when I came across Servant of the People. The premise was simple. Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, a secondary school history teacher who is stuck in a rut, is tired of the situation in his country and decides to run for president.

The unlikely candidate is helped to be elected to the highest office of state, only to then realise that his real challenge begins once he is elected. This satire is, at times, banal though, in other instances, it provides some interesting insights into politics. Its significance, however, lies in the fact that the actor who played Holoborodko – Volodymyr Zelensky – used this series as a platform to get elected president of Ukraine. He did so comfortably, with 72 per cent of the vote over the incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

His presidency had record low approval ratings only a few weeks before the war. Tackling corruption is a mammoth task and the oligarchs seemed omnipresent through their vast media empires and commercial interests. Could Zelensky cut through all this and deliver the much-promised reforms?

When push came to shove, he did more than that. Faced with unprecedented Russian aggression in Ukraine, the actor-comedian (and voice of Paddington Bear in Ukrainian) turned statesman is now leading the resistance to this illegal aggression. He has shown incredible bravery in the face of many dangers.

He remains the number-one target of the Russian forces. He knows his life is in danger. His family has been evacuated but he has doggedly refused to leave Kyiv. In a meeting with EU leaders, he stoically announced that “this is the last time you might see me alive”. He has discarded his suit for combat gear and regularly addresses the Ukrainian public.

He simultaneously manages to portray the image of a leader who knows his vulnerabilities but is secure in them. He manages to encapsulate the bravery, resilience and determination that the Ukrainian people are showing in the face of aggression.

Born to a Russian-speaking Jewish family in Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky disproves the relentless campaign of disinformation. He is neither a neo-Nazi nor a persecutor of ethnic Russians nor a man deadly intent on advancing NATO’s agenda. If anything, the Russian president’s bullying tactics are pushing Ukraine to seek greater assurances from its Western partners.

President Zelensky has given a face and a voice to besieged Ukraine. In one of his first speeches at the outbreak of the war, he turned to the Russian people and addressed them in Russian, urging for peace. But, at the same time, he warned: “if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves.” Many brave Russians protested against this illegal war. In some cases, they faced arrest and intimidation.

Volodymyr Zelensky manages to encapsulate the bravery, resilience and determination that the Ukrainian people are showing in the face of aggression - André Debattista

After applying to become a member of the European Union, Zelensky departed from the pre-set speech and delivered a stirring address that moved even the interpreter. He told the West: “I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death.”

The Ukrainian government handed out weapons to volunteers and instructions were given on defending homes and neighbourhoods using homemade Molotov cocktail bombs. Men between 18 and 60 have been conscripted for military duty; others living abroad have returned to their homeland to fight. The spirit of resistance and resilience has inspired the West.

Zelensky has appealed to Vladimir Putin to sit around a negotiating table and stop further deaths. Putin has reportedly invited Ukraine for talks in Minsk. We are yet to see what effect diplomacy will have on this war.

However, there are some issues brought to the fore by this conflict.

The Western allies are between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, they must support Ukraine as it faces this illegal aggression. On the other hand, they are also treading on thin ice and avoiding provoking further actions in the West by President Putin. While, on the one hand, they approved sanctions aimed at coercing the Russian government into stopping this illegal aggression, they have avoided implementing measures such as a no-fly zone, which would, effectively, imply shooting down Russian planes. This would bring the war closer to home.

Either way, this careful balancing act will have long-term consequences. Ukrainian citizens are being attacked and bombed out of their homes. Meanwhile, how the Western allies react will affect how they are perceived internationally. Their reaction and the success of their actions will be analysed in great detail by other autocratic bullies with expansionary aims around the globe.

This, of course, has to be seen within the broader context. The situation over Ukraine has complex historical and cultural roots, which cannot easily be erased. The geopolitical concerns merely skim the surface. In all of this, Ukraine and the Ukrainians show admirable resilience.

They have shown the world that they will not be pushed around. There is much truth in the beautiful lyrics of the state anthem of Ukraine:

“Nay, thou art not dead, Ukraine, see, thy glory’s born again,

And the skies, O brethren, upon us smile once more!

As in springtime melts the snow, so shall melt away the foe,

And we shall be masters in our own home.”