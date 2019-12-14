The Valletta House of Sport 10k Race is known to be one of the toughest races on the Maltese road running calendar.

The race being the last one for the House of Sport 10k Series for the year, always draws a large crowd. A group of runners who look forward to the challenging hills that dot the route.

Mark Herrera (Pembroke Athleta) and Josann Attard Pulis (Starmax) were the stars of the show, dominating their respective categories in the crisp early hours of Sunday morning. Herrera took the lead from the very start but had to contend with competition from Norbert Philippe Verbrigghe (EC Malta) and Matthew Scicluna (Pembroke Athleta).

Herrera crossed the finish line 26 seconds ahead of Verbrigghe, whilst only three seconds separated the latter from third-placed Scicluna.

Meanwhile Attard Pulis took the lead over the females and kept a consistent and comfortable advantage over second placed Vykinte Budryte (Neko Runners). In third place was Jolene Debattista (Gozo Athletix).

Trophies and Prizes were presented to the winners at the end of the race by race director Charlie Demanuele who expressed his satisfaction on the outcome of the race and thanked all the involved authorities, namely Floriana and Valletta Local Councils, Valletta District Police, Motor Traffic Police as well as volunteers and medical teams, for their outstanding support.

The 10k Road Running Series is supported by House of Sport, emvigee pr & marketing, Starmax Athletic Club and ARRTS Timing System by Agones SFC.

The 10k Road Running Series returns on Sunday January 12 with the popular Three Cities Route. Online Registration is now open and can be done via this link http://threecities.10kseriesmalta.com/.

Further information can be obtained by sending an email to maria@emvigee.com