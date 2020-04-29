Culture Minister José Herrera has distanced himself from more hate speech by former V18 artistic director Mario Philip Azzopardi, saying he holds no executive position within his ministry.

However, he said he did not tolerate any comments or criticism “made in a manner that instigates hate, irrespective of who, when, how and where these statements are made, although a firm advocate for the basic principle of freedom of expression”.

The minister clarified that Azzopardi had a cooperative agreement with the Manoel Theatre, which is managed by the established board of directors and its executives.

Meanwhile, the national theatre has “disassociated” itself from Azzopardi’s comments targeting Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola in a post on Facebook that said “it is very difficult not to hate this sick woman”.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar came out in defence of Metsola, despite the fact that “I rarely ever agree with her”.

On Twitter, she said such insults and the encouragement of hate were “unacceptable”, adding that politics was about debating and exchanging ideas.

Prominent figures in the art and culture scene feel Azzopardi’s hate speech is not even worth commenting on.

“The best thing anyone can do is disregard him and starve him of the PR oxygen he so obviously craves,” said theatre director Chris Gatt, pointing out that “lockdown is not doing him any favours” and likening Azzopardi to a “misogynist Trump” for the pattern of his targets and attacks.

Unwilling to be drawn into a confrontation with Azzopardi, having worked with him years ago before severing all ties due to similar behaviour, theatre director Sean Buhagiar said: “I believe flagrant hate speech and gender abuse should be condemned and consequences faced. The crux is whether there are any consequences.”

Journalist, actor and director Philip Leone Ganado said in his own Facebook post that women tended to be Azzopardi’s preferred targets and “his favoured tactic is singling them out for his followers to run wild on”.

Fresh from a brief ban from Facebook for a crusade against president of the NGO Repubblika, Vicki Ann Cremona, sparking death threats to the university lecturer, Azzopardi did not hold back from also calling Metsola a “traitor”.

His misogynistic tirades also include calling activist Tina Urso a “bitch” and a “traitor” when she protested against the sale of passports in London two years ago, telling her yet again that Malta despised her. At the time, he occupied the role of V18 artistic director.

Azzopardi uploaded a photograph of Metsola, saying: “How can she sleep at night knowing that the country hates her with a passion? They hate you, Roberta.”

Initially reluctant to comment, Metsola decided to send a message of encouragement to those considering political activism, urging youths, especially women, to stand up for their beliefs.

In her reply, she reassured Azzopardi that incitement and hatred did not frighten her; rather they increased her determination to work harder.

On Tuesday, however, Azzopardi was showing no remorse. He once again took to Facebook, calling Metsola a “traitor” who “fills the world with hatred towards her homeland”. He also used vulgar language in his post.