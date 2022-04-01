Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera has suffered a thigh injury days before the Spanish team’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.
“After finishing Wednesday’s training session with discomfort, Hector Herrera underwent medical tests, which determined that he’s suffering from a thigh injury,” the La Liga championssaid in a statement.
