Żejtun Corinthians confirmed the signing of veteran defender Edward Herrera for the coming season.

The 33-year old, who was part of the Floriana squad until December, joined Sirens on loan for the rest of the campaign which saw the St. Paul’s Bay side reach its first European qualification.

This signing brings the valuable experience of a player who achieved 300 appearances in the Maltese Premier League back in February into Orosco Anonam’s team as they were crowned First Division champions for the first time in their history on Friday and now prepare for their first season in the highest division of local football.