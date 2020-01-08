Sirens are closing in on their first acquisition of the January transfer window after reaching an agreement with Floriana to secure the services of Edward Herrera.

The veteran winger has struggled for first-team football with the Greens this season and is keen to revive his career with the St Paul's Bay side who have been the revelation of the 2019-20 season.

Both parties have already agreed terms of the deal which should be made official between Thursday and Friday.

If everthing goes through, Herrera could make his debut for Sirens when they face Senglea Athletic on Saturday.

The St Paul's Bay side are also looking to further bolster their squad with the signing of an offensive player.

Sources told the Times of Malta that they have identified a South American player who is already on his way to arrive in Malta.

The player can play both as a left winger and a forward and it is hoped that a deal will be finalised by the end of the week.