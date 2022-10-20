The president of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin has advocated for the creation of legal “pyrotechnic zones” in football stadiums.

Kay Bernstein told German newspaper Zeit in an interview to be published Thursday that a safe area where fans can light flares and other “controlled” pyrotechnics would be an improvement on the current situation.

“I’m in favour of making part of the (stands) into a pyro area, in which flares can be burned in a controlled manner and extinguished directly.”

