An injury time goal from Bochum’s Keven Schlotterbeck sent Hertha Berlin back to the second division, with a 1-1 draw in the German capital on Saturday.

Dead last coming into the weekend, Hertha appeared poised to delay relegation for at least another week when Lucas Tousart headed in a second-half goal at Berlin’s Olympic stadium.

Schlotterbeck however scored a header in the fourth minute of injury time, securing Bochum a draw and sending Hertha to the second division after ten years in the Bundesliga.

Bochum’s point means they climb one place clear of the relegation spots with one final week remaining.

For Schalke a point represented away from being relegated directly back to the second division. Striker Sebastian Polter scored late at home against Eintracht Frankfurt to give his side a 2-2 draw.

