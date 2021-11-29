Hertha Berlin, currently sitting 14th in the Bundesliga, sacked Pal Dardai as coach on Monday, replacing the Hungarian with former Turkey international Tayfun Korkut.
Hertha’s 1-1 home draw against Augsburg on Saturday saw the team stretch to four their winless streak, which included a 2-0 capital derby defeat by Union.
Dardai, 45, rejoined Hertha in January this year after having been sacked a first time in 2019.
