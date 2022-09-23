Hertha Berlin winger Jean-Paul Boetius is set to have an operation after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, making him the fourth Bundesliga player this year to receive such a diagnosis.

Boetius, 28, who arrived in the German capital from Bundesliga side Mainz in summer, discovered the news after a urological examination on Wednesday.

Boetius joins teammate Marco Richter, Union Berlin’s Timo Baumgartl and Borussia Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller in undergoing treatment for the disease.

Both Richter and Baumgartl have since made successful returns to the pitch, while Haller is currently undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed in July.

“We will stand closely together as a Hertha family,” said Hertha football director Fredi Bobic in a statement released Thursday.

