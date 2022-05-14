Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be out to make his final mark on the Bundesliga this Saturday by breaking Hertha Berlin hearts on the last day of a gruelling relegation fight.

Norwegian star Haaland will make his last appearance for Dortmund against Hertha this weekend before completing a long-awaited move to Manchester City for the start of next season.

While the game is a dead rubber for second-placed Dortmund, Haaland and his team-mates could still condemn Hertha to the relegation play-off place.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta