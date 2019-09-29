“We don’t need no education. We don’t need no thought control. Hey, teachers leave them kids alone…”

Another school year is starting and I can’t help recalling these challenging lyrics from Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall.

Let’s be clear, one cannot but rejoice at the great strides we have made in education. There is so much to be thankful for. Yet, as our teachers of old used to tell us, there is no learning without asking questions. Only those who are afraid of the answers are terrified of the questions.

Some parents recently questioned the sex education offered to their children. I will not enter the merits of the case. But I think the question itself is pertinent and important.

There is a world of difference between education and thought control, between imparting values and imposing values (or non-values), between providing information and indoctrination, between preparing for a career and preparing for life, between informing children about sex and cultivating loving and lasting relationships.

It is crucial and essential to inform our children about sexual health and gender issues, but not at the expense of burdening them prematurely with our own grown-up problems. Our best intentions can easily turn into crusades that fail to respect a child’s stage of development and negatively impact their self and world perceptions.

Why burden a child with information about the techniques of sexual gratification, the complexity of gender and identity, procreation and sexual health issues when they have barely started marvelling at the miracle of life?

This is not a question of prolonging a romantic phase of ‘innocence’ and naiveness. Childhood is not simply the time when we can afford to escape in fantasy and believe in empty fairy tales. It is a time of deep and intuitive connection with life and with loving relationships based on trust and transparency. It is the time when identity, race, colour, status, etc., have still not become divisive labels or social constructs.

For the child it is a time when self, others and nature are still one harmonious whole. This wholeness is what Jesus referred to when he boldly stated: “Unless you become like little children, you will not enter the Kingdom” (Mt 18:3)

The Kingdom of Wholeness is the kingdom of real and all-embracing inclusiveness. This is a far cry from the trending steam-roller inclusiveness that irons out the real identity and dignity of people, suppressing their real diversity in the name of an ideological equality.

The Kingdom of Wholeness does not separate sex from a committed love in a deep and spiritual self-giving to the beloved. It does not paper over differences but embraces them fully. It is honest and courageous enough to embrace every identity and empowering each person, serenely accepting both the potential and the painful limitations that define each and every race, personality, gender or orientation.

In the Kingdom of Wholeness there exist no less and no best, nor is there just one shade of grey or white, black or brown. There is no male or female, no trans, queer, pure or impure, worthy or unworthy. The colours of the rainbow shine best when they form a bridge between heaven and earth.

Little children know and live this simply by being children. How arrogant for us grown-ups to want to teach them anything about life before we stop to listen and try to learn from them. How unfair it is for us to impose ourselves on them and use them to reassure ourselves of our own righteousness or promote our self-serving agenda.

Unless we become like little children we cannot hope to educate little children. Educating is embracing the best that is already within a child, loving and serving the child in such a way that one day he will discover who he or she really is – not just a boy, girl, trans, gay, lesbian or any other category, but a child of God, who is Himself genderless and sex-free Love (see Mt 22:23 ff).

Education is the life-giving adventure whereby each one of us together with the little ones entrusted to us discover the pearl of great price – who we are in the eyes of a God, who is neither a He, nor a She, nor a They, but a Love that is the source and end of all that is.

Fr Paul Chetcuti is a member of the Society of Jesus.

pchetcuti@gmail.com